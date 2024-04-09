Wells Fargo & Company Raises CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $46.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.3 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CUBE opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.