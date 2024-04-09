CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNX. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

