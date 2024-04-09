Wells Fargo & Company Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $32.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

