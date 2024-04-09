American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $245.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.25.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXP opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

