Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$12.96

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$81,046.64. In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$81,046.64. Also, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$316,040.62. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$6.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.92. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.10 and a 1 year high of C$23.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

