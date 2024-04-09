Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $49.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

BIRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Birkenstock stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,615,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

