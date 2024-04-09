Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Limbach Price Performance
NASDAQ:LMB opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Limbach has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $52.96.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
