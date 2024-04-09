Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Limbach has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Limbach by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Limbach by 473.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

