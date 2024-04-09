LGI Homes’ (LGIH) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

