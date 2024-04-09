Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Citigroup

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.86.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.99 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81.

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

