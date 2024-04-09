Lake Street Capital Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $93.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 817.99 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48.

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

