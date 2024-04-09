Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

IVVD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD opened at $3.06 on Friday. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $364.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invivyd by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invivyd by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invivyd by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 510,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

