StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST opened at $14.34 on Friday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.32.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

