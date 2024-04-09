Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

INO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of INO opened at $11.34 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

