FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after acquiring an additional 686,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FOX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 555,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.