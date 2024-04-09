Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Global-E Online Price Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 581.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,816,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
