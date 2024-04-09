Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 581.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,816,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.