Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target to $14.00

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFIC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $351.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

