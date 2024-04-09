Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

