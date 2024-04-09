Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Rating for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. CureVac has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CureVac by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CureVac by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

