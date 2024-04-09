Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.32 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,287 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,037 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

