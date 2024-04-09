CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.