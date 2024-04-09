Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio

89bio Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 272.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 89bio by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 781,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in 89bio by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.