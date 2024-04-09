Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $23.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COLB. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.81.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

