Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other Atkore news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

