Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after buying an additional 216,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 30,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 151,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 278,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.