Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $163.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on A. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $144.45 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,556,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,499,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,605,000 after purchasing an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

