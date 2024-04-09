Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$140.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.65.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at C$139.95 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.461602 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.