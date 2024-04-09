Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.