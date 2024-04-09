Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.13.

TSE:HWX opened at C$8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.90. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.57.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7601586 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, Director Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$157,200.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total transaction of C$201,507.44. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total value of C$157,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,229 shares of company stock worth $2,882,787. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

