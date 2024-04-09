Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$109.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Down 2.6 %

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Shares of DOL opened at C$111.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$80.81 and a 12 month high of C$114.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.