AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

AGF Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.53.

In other AGF Management news, Director Judy Goldring bought 50,100 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. In other news, Director Judy Goldring purchased 50,100 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.