Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$125.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$109.36.

Shares of DOL opened at C$111.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$114.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

