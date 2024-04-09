Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $58.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

