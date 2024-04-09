Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

