Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.46 on Friday. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,071 shares of company stock worth $3,776,709. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

