B. Riley Boosts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $5.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $3.80 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.57 on Friday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $157.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

