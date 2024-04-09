B. Riley Cuts Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $8.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Applied Digital Stock Up 4.9 %

APLD opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $381.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 4.12. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

