Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

