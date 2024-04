Berenberg Bank Increases The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 121

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 121 ($1.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Gym Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:GYM opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.45) on Friday. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.80 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £204.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2,292.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.32.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

