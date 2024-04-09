Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 645,019 shares of company stock valued at $98,196,063. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 747.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

