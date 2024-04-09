Oppenheimer Upgrades AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $12.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of ANGO opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $263.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.65 million. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

