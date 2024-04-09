Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

