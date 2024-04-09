BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

