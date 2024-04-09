Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

