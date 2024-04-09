USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USDP stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

