Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

CPRI stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $166,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

