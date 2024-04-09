OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

OGE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,806,000 after buying an additional 252,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.