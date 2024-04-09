Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
FC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.
Franklin Covey Stock Up 0.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
