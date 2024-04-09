Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of DNN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Denison Mines by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Denison Mines by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,632,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denison Mines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

