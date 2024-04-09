Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Shares of DNN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.24.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
