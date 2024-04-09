ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock to Split on Thursday, April 11th (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

KOLD stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $176.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 294,376 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

