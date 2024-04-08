Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.58. 365,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,221. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

